Malawian referees in SA to officiate WAFCON qualifier

Four Malawian referees are in South Africa to officiate a 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers second round match between South Africa and Algeria scheduled for Friday afternoon at Orlando Stadium.

Mercy Kayira will take charge of the match as center referee with Bernadettar Kwimbira and Eliza Sichinga as her first Assistant Referee and second assistant referee respectively. Enes Gumbo will be the fourth official.

Apart from Kwimbira, who has officiated at WAFCON and FIFA Women’s finals, this is the first time for the other three referees to take charge of such a high-profile match as they have only been involved in Cosafa matches.

Reacting to the appointment, Kayira said though it’s her first high profile match, she is prepared to deliver and will perform to the best of her capability.

“The rules of the game are the same regardless of the level so I am well prepared for the match mentally, technically and physically. I believe in my team and come tomorrow, we are going to do a very good job and make Malawi proud,” said Kayira.

The aggregate winner between South Africa and Algeria will qualify for the 2022 TotalErnegies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Finals, which will be hosted by Morocco between 2nd and 23rd July 2022.

Source: FAM