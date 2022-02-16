Devotion: Be consistent

John 18:2 “Now Judas, who betrayed him, also knew the place, for Jesus often met there with his disciples.”

Consistency is important for winning. Jesus used to consistently go to Gethsemane to pray mostly during specific hours. It was so easy for Judas to predict that Jesus was at Gethsemane because of His consistent schedule.

If it were some people, Judas would have been beaten by the soldiers because they wouldn’t have found them at Gethsemane because of their inconsistent programs. Some people do things randomly instead of systematically.

God is consistent. He brings seasons. He makes the sun to rise and set at consistent times based on the seasons and months. We are able to predict that tomorrow sun will rise and set because of his consistency.

Do you have any consistent schedule? Learn to have a specific consistent schedule for your activities and always stick to it. Someone who always prays for 15 minutes daily is better than someone who randomly prays for 3 hours at some day whether in a week or month.

Someone who is doing physical exercises for 30 minutes consistently in a day is far much better than the one who works out randomly for 10 hours.

Isaiah 50:4 “The Lord GOD has given me the tongue of those who are taught, that I may know how to sustain with a word him who is weary: he wakens MORNING BY MORNING, he wakens my ear to hear as those who are taught.”

Be consistent and win always. Consistency needs discipline. Be disciplined. Train your soul, mind and boy to be disciplined.

CONFESSION

I am consistent. I am a winner. I am disciplined in my life. In Jesus Name. Amen.

