Bushiri continues 10-day charity camp: donates to 2400 families in Nsanje

Leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has rescued 2400 households with relief items in Nsanje district.

This is part of his 10-day charity camp in Lower Shire where he is expected to provide relief items to over 10 000 households which were affected by the devastating floods as a result of cyclone Ana.

On Tuesday February 15, Prophet Bushiri visited and donated maize to people in several camps in Nsanje district including hard-to-reach areas where he, together with the District Commissioner and other victims, had to ride a boat to appreciate the situation.

In his speech at one of the camps in the area of Traditional Authority Nyachikadza, Bushiri said his drive aims at stemming pains and disturbing sights of helplessness among flood victims.

“We are not assisting these people because we have more, but because with the little we have we can make a difference. So this should also be a lesson to them to assist one another with the little they can afford,” said Bushiri.

Prophet Bushiri further said his initiative is a response to the call by the Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera who appealed to well-wishers and the corporate world to joining hands in rescuing people affected by the floods.

So far through the initiative, the ECG leader has reached out to over 8,000 affected families with relief items in the districts of Mulanje, Thyolo, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Reacting to the development, both Nsanje DC Dr Medson Matchaya and Traditional Authority Nyachikadza, hailed Prophet Bushiri for tirelessly working to reach out to as many victims as he can.

Preliminary reports indicate that over 23,000 households have been affected by the floods across the country of which over 8,000 households have been displaced in Nsanje district alone.