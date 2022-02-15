Woman arrested for allowing husband to rape 14-year-old daughter

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Police in Mangochi district have arrested a 38-year-old mother who is suspected to have permitted her husband to rape the woman’s 14-year-old daughter.

It is reported that the suspect (name withheld to protect the victim) remarried in 2012 and brought her six children including the victim from her previous marriage.

On Friday last week, the Senior Resident Magistrate’s (SRM) Court ordered the woman’s arrest following a confession by the victim during court proceedings that her mother had a hand in her predicament.

The victim revealed that in May, 2021 the woman and her husband, who was sentenced to 21-years in jail, agreed that the man should be sexually abusing the child.

It was also revealed that the suspect and her husband initiated a 5-year contraceptive method (Norplant) on the victim and her stepfather consistently had unprotected sex with her.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charge of permitting defilement of her 14-year old daughter on her premises contrary to section 142 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Police in Mangochi is appealing to mothers to protect their girl child from all sorts of abuse and exploitation.

The woman hails from Mikundi Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi