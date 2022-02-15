Rotary Club of Lilongwe urges leaners to embrace tree planting culture

In a quest to combat effects of Climate change in the country, Rotary Club of Lilongwe has urged primary school leaners to take tree planting as a habit and make sure that the trees are taken care of.

The call was made on Saturday in Dowa district as the Club led Chivala primary school learners in a tree planting exercise where about 2000 indigenous and 200 fruit trees were planted.

Speaking during the exercise, Rotary Club of Lilongwe president Vincent Sikelo said as Rotarians they do realize the importance of conserving and doing justice to the environment as such engaging the youth in the same course is of essence.

“Planting trees is just one drop in the ocean of solving the challenges that Malawi as a nation is facing, if you may recall, a lot of trees have been cut without replacement as such we decided lobby the leaners to take action and make contribution toward reforestation.

“As Rotarians we plant more than `15000 seedlings of trees, both indigenous and fruit trees. However, this year we have decided to target schools so that we can teach leaners to normalize planting and caring for trees, “he said

Sikelo said they are expected to cover about five schools this tree planting season and their budget is at Four Million Malawi Kwacha (K4, 000, 000).

Chivala Primary School Head Teacher Henley Fukizi said they will make sure that all the trees planted are properly managed.

“As a Head Teacher I am very happy and even the community is happy because this initiative is not only going to benefit Chivala School but the entire community as well.

He reaffirmed the commitment to set the ball rolling by mobilizing students to take responsibility in planting more trees and caring for them.

Chiefs in the area including Senior Group Village Headman Basiketi and Senior Chief Phereni thanked Rotary Club of Lilongwe for the gesture and pledged to take charge and make sure that the trees are protected.