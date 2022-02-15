Mother and two children strips woman naked

Reported by Emmanuel Chilemba

Police in Balaka have arrested a mother and her two children who were seen in a video clip assaulting and parading a naked woman.

The mother has been identified as Rosina Matewere.

The assaulted woman was accused of being in a relationship with Matewere’s husband.

According to Malawi police service spokesperson, James Kadadzera, the incident took place on Sunday February 13 at Sosola village, traditional authority Nsamala in the district.

He said the victim was severely assaulted and paraded naked which is a gross misconduct on the decency of womanhood.

The three suspects were on the run following the incident.

They will appear before the court soon, to answer the charges of assault, insulting the modesty of a women and theft.

Police have since appealed to the general public not to use of inhumane measures including physical abuse on individuals they are not in good books with, saying anyone found indulging in such malpractices shall face the wrath of the law.