Floods hit Salima

Business in the Lakeshore district of Salima is at standstill due to floods which have occurred following four days of rains.

The floods have forced business owners to close shops as the buildings and places where small scale businesses operate from have been immersed almost half way in the flooding waters.

According to one resident in the district Patrick Nyerere who spoke with Malawi24, heavy rains started on Saturday and rain continued to fall this morning.

A number of areas have been affected including Kamuzu road which is the business zone of Salima, Kaphatenga, Nsangu, Khombedza among others.

“Currently things are not ok, we are living in fear,” he said.

It is also reported that M5 road has been cut off due to the rains.

Last month, floods hit many areas in the Southern Region of Malawi causing devastating damage.