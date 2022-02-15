Chakwera to travel to Belgium

President Lazarus Chakwera will attend the 6th European Union–African Union Summit from Thursday to Friday this week in Brussels, Belgium.

Chakwera announced the trip in a Facebook post yesterday.

He said the summit offers renewed opportunity for the two continental blocs to redesign a partnership that yields into shared growth and prosperity for our people.

“I will utilize my attendance at the summit to lobby for continued support from key partners mainly on climate change mitigation and management.

“This has become an area of national interest in the wake of recent devastation from Tropical Storm Ana,” he said.

He also committed to travel with a small Malawi delegation to summit where a new EU investment package to Africa is expected to be unveiled.

The summit will also discuss green energy transformation, peace and security, agricultural sustainability, development financing, trade, digital connectivity and transport, education and health.

The fifth African Union – European Union (AU-EU) summit was held on 29-30 November 2017 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The trip to Brussels comes less than two weeks after Chakwera on February 5 and 6 attended the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.