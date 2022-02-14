Malawi Police working with Interpol in hunt for rape suspect

Kadadzera

Malawi Police Service has engaged Interpol in the hunt for an Indian man accused of raping two male employees at Bakelines Limited in Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has identified the suspect as Paramjit Singh of Patiala, Chandigarh in India.

Singh is suspected to have fled Malawi on January 28 this year through Kamuzu International Airport after he was alerted that Police were looking for him over the rape accusations.

Police say they are following all procedures to ensure the suspect is arrested and brought back to Malawi to face the rape charges.

“MPS has already furnished Interpol with details of the suspect believed to be in India,” said Kadadzera.

According to social media activist Idris Ali Nassah, the young men complained that their boss used to lock them in a small room at the company premises where he would then rape them.

“The terrified boys say they were threatened with death or disappearance should they tell anyone of this horrific abuse,” wrote Nassah on Facebook.

On January 24, they reported the sexual abuse to Area 30 Police Station and then to Kanengo Police Station where a police report was taken and they were referred to a hospital.

Despite medical examination showing that the young men had been sodomized, Police did not arrest the suspect and he fled Malawi.

On Friday, Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule visited Bakelines Limited and her ministry directed Bakelines management to install CCTV cameras in the factory especially around the place where abuse was happening and where abuse can happen within 7 days as well as enhance lighting of the said areas.