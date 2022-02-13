Kefasi Kasiteni, Nalise Chirwa win 2022 national cross country championship

Kefasi Kasiteni and Nalise Chirwa have won this year’s national cross-country championship in the 10 kilometre men and women categories respectively, walking away with 50,000 Malawi kwacha each.

The cross country organized by Athletics Association of Malawi took place at Zomba Gymkhana golf course yesterday.

Mphatso Nadolo and Fostina Mbemba were runners up and got 30 thousand kwacha each while Doris Fisher and Masken Katema finished third and pocketed 25 thousand kwacha each.

In the 8 kilometre junior men category, Chikondi Mwanyali came out the winner while Frank Gondwe and Mwayi Kawaza came second and third respectively.

Moneyi Chingaipe, Martha Bakili and Annie Ng’oma were named winners in the 6 kilometre junior women category. They received K30 thousand, K25 thousand and 20 thousand kwacha respectively.

In his speech, board Chairperson for Malawi National council of Sports Sunduzwayo Madise encouraged the athletes to work extra hard to reduce their racing times so as to compete largely at international level.

“We should all be proud today because we have all worked as a team and made the 2022 cross country a success. Let me encourage you our athletes to train even harder so that you improve on your times,” he said.

“It was very interesting to see the art in the athletes and as a sports council we are always ready and willing to support Athletics ” he added.

Madise also commended the Malawi Defense Force through its commander General Vincent Nundwe who was also available at the event for fully showing up in the organization of the event, saying that MDF is contributing a lot to the Malawi sports.

President for Athletics Malawi Godfrey Phiri said athletic sport is making strides in every event in Malawi as he said the sports can easily put Malawi on top notch.