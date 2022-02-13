Dowa man in cooler for burglary, motorcycle theft

A 40-year-old man is in police custody at Dowa Police Station for breaking into a house and stealing a motorcycle.

Dowa Police Publicist Gladson M’bumpha identified the suspect as Papa Kathumba who committed the offence in the wee hours of Saturday, at Msakambewa Health Centre lines.

M’bumpha said the victim woke up at around 03:00 hours and found that his San LG non-runner motorcycle valued at K850 000.00 had been stolen.

“After discovering that the motorcycle had been stolen, the victim together with his neighbor followed footsteps and tyre marks and ended up to the suspect’s house,” M’bumpha

Upon searching in the house of the suspect, police managed to recover the motorcycle, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, Papa Kathumba, who comes from Chaguza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of burglary and theft.