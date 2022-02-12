Man arrested after being found with 120 bags of fertiliser in Ntchisi

By: Raphael Likaka

Police in Ntchisi have arrested 46 -year-old McLloyd Chilunjika for being found in possession of 120 bags of NPK fertiliser in a vehicle he was driving.

Public Relation Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sergeant Yohane Tasowana confirmed the arrest of Maclloyd Chilunjika and he said the fertiliser is suspected to have been stolen.

Sergeant Tasowana said Ntchisi Police detectives during the wee hours of February 11, 2022 were on motor vehicle intelligence driven night patrol.

It is alleged that upon reaching Moffat village, they met and stopped a three tonner motor vehicle, registration number NS 5522 which had 120 bags of NPK fertiliser, believed to be that of Agricultural Input subsidy program (AIP).

Upon interrogation, the suspect said he was coming from Mwansambo but could not specifically mention the owner of the fertilizer.

He said Police investigation is still underway and once completed Chilunjika will appear in court to answer the charge of being found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The suspect comes from Kamwana village, Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district.