Joyce Banda meets child who dressed as her

By Gracious Zinazi

Former President of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda, has met Oyanda Nyama Banda, a girl who dressed up as her.

Two days ago, Banda said on her Facebook page that she was amused to come across a picture on social media of a little girl dressed just like her with a Chitenje cloth on her shoulder. She asked the public to connect her to this little friend.

Today, Banda has revealed that she met her little friend.

“I found her at last and I was honored to receive her together with her parents, school director and her teachers,” Banda said.

She explained that Oyanda’s attire was part of Black History Month Commemoration at her school and students were required to wear attires representing five former presidents of Malawi. Oyanda was Malawi’s 4th President Joyce Banda.

“I was amazed to listen to the speech she gave at the event as she recited it to me,” said Banda adding that she wants to continue to be in the life of the child.

Joyce Banda served as vice president of Malawi from 2009 to 2012 and president from 2012 to 2014.

She was the first woman to serve as head of state anywhere in Southern Africa.