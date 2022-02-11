Persons with albinism plead with well-wishers for protective clothing

Persons with albinism in Chiradzulu have pleaded with well-wishers to assist them with protective clothing such as hats, sunglasses and clothes with long sleeves.

APAM made the appeal in an interview after a panel discussion organized by Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC) on Wednesday in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in the district.

Chiradzulu District APAM president, Benard Makanga, said most often the district receives technical assistance from all organizations they are working with.

“We have received much support on capacity such that most people in the district are aware of the rights and protection of people with albinism and our police also supported us with sun screen lotion, but we need clothes with long sleeves, sunglasses and hats,” he said.

Chiradzulu District Hospital Dermatologist, Mphatso Mbalule expressed concern, saying most people with albinism do not wear protective clothes and some hesitate to go to the hospital when they start developing sores on their skin.

Reported by Linda Likomwa – Malawi News Agency