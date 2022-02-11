Learner commits suicide after being expelled from school in Lilongwe

Community members at Chinsapo have demolished the house of a teacher at Chankhandwe Primary School in Lilongwe after a learner, who was expelled from the school, committed suicide.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigaru said the boy who was in Standard 7 was playing a video game in class today and his teacher rebuked him but the leaner appeared to be rude.

The school’s management then decided to expel the learner due to his conduct but a few minutes after he was expelled the boy hanged himself.

Angered by the death, community members surrounding Chankhandwe Primary School at Chinsapo invaded the house of the boy’s teacher where they demolished the house and other property.

“The situation was very volatile and our officers responded to restore calm,” said Chigalu, adding that the police will continue monitor the area to prevent any further attacks.