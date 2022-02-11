Group Village Headman donates tree seedlings to Dowa Police Station

As one way of strengthening the good relationship between police and the general public, Group Village Headman Mlesha of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa has donated 100 tree seedlings to Dowa Police Station to be planted within police formations.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the tree seedlings at Traditional Authority Chiwere Headquarters on Thursday, Group Village Headman Mlesha said upon realizing that police structures need to be protected from bad weather like hailstorms and whirlwind, he thought of donating tree seedlings to police.

“Sometimes, police structures are affected by bad weather during this rainy season like hailstorms and whirlwind and the tree seedlings will be planted within police formations to avoid being affected by the said weather and the tree seedlings after being planted will also beautify the police formations. The tree seedlings will be planted within police formations and police lines” explained Group Village Headman Mlesha.

He further explained that police play a major role in protecting life and property hence the donation as part of applauding their daily work.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Officer In-charge, Inspector Gloria Mndala hailed Group Village Headman Mlesha for the timely donation of the tree seedlings to police.

“The donation has come at the right time as we are experiencing environmental degradation both in police formations and police lines. Therefore, the tree seedlings will be shared to every formation within Dowa Police Station. The donation also signifies the good relationship between police and chiefs,” narrated Mndala.

The donated tree seedlings include Bluegum, M’bawa, Kesha and among other tree species.