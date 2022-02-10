Woman 50 and girl, 14, arrested over murder of 28-year-old Janet Ulendo

Police say the 50-year-old woman told the 14-year-old child to poison her auntie, 28-year-old Janet Ulendo, at Lunzu in Blantyre.

Ulendo died on 30 January at Lunzu in Blantyre. She collapsed while taking a bath at her home and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mtengoumodzi Private hospital.

Chileka Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Jonathan Philipo, said the girl, who is Ulendo ’s niece, revealed after burial that their neighbour Christina Chiomba told her to poison Ulendo.

Chiomba wanted Ulendo dead so that her daughter could get married to Ulendo’s husband.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the woman has been remanded at Chichiri Prison while the child appeared before a Child Justice Court this morning.