Man rapes two children aged 14 and 16

A 25-year-old man in Kasungu abducted two sisters 14 and 16 and kept them in a room at a rest house for five days where he raped them, Police say.

Police in Kasungu have arrested the man identified as Happy Phiri.

Kasungu Police deputy spokesperson, Miracle Mkozi, says the suspect kept the minors in a room for five days at a rest house in the municipality of Kasungu.

According to police, the girls were in Kasungu to visit an uncle. The suspect and the 16-year-old got to know each other leading to the sexual abuse at the rest house.

“They were being kept in a room and were also sleeping together with the suspect. The minors were not allowed to move out of the room but the suspect was providing food and all needs,” said Mkozi.

Police rescued the minors on February 6 following a tip.

Phiri hails from Chifalu village, Sub Traditional Authority Mawawa in Kasungu.