Man jailed 21 years for raping 7-year-old child in Mzuzu

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court sitting at Luwinga in Mzuzu City has sentenced a 42-year-old man to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 7-year-old child.

The convict has been identified as Joseph Nyirongo and he raped the child on 21 May, 2021 at about 16:00hours within Luwinga area in Mzuzu.

The court heard through state prosecutor Sergeant Esnart Moyo that the child reported the sexual abuse to her mother who immediately reported it to Luwinga Police Unit where the victim was issued with medical referral. She was taken to hospital where tests confirmed that se ad been defiled.

Nyirongo was then arrested and charged with the offence of defilement.

Appearing before the court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him, prompting the state to parade two witnesses after which he was found guilty as charged.

In mitigation, Nyirongo prayed for leniency, saying he is a first offender and the one who takes care of his family.

In submission, the prosecutor asked court to give him a stiff punishment to deter other would be offenders.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 21 years jail term.

Nyirongo hails from Mzimbene Village Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu.