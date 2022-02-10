Flames move 10 steps up on FIFA ranking

Malawi National Football Team’s performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has seen the Flames moving 10 steps up on the FIFA World Ranking.

February’s edition of the FIFA Coca-Cola World Rankings indicate that Malawi are now on position 119 from the previous 129 in the world.

At the AFCON, Flames lost to Guinea, beat Zimbabwe 2-1 and drew 0-0 with eventual winners Senegal. The Flames failed to qualify to quarterfinals after a 2-1 loss against Morocco.

Football follower Decon Chipanga Banda who once served as Karonga United chairperson has described the new ranking for Flames as a positive step.

He, however, said the Flames are not where Malawians want them to be.

“We want national team to be accommodated with players from all club in the elite league not using recycled players who even are not featured in their respective clubs.

“It’s so sad to see good players being left out and players who don’t even play in the first eleven at club level being called up. Let’s adopt new football system so that one day Malawi can land into two digits on world rankings,” said Chipanga.