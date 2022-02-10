Court orders Malawi Police to promote 53 officers

The High Court has ordered Malawi Police Service to promote and pay salary arrears to 53 police officers who were overlooked during a structural reform in 2017.

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has ruled in favour of 53 graduate police officers who sued the office of the Inspector General of Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the Attorney General over salary and promotion disparities.

During the structural reform, MPS adjusted two steps upwards grades and salaries of police officers but sidelined some officers who are degree holders.

The police claimed the graduates were already considered two steps upwards before the reform by virtue of being degree holders.

But the officers dragged their employer to court, saying the structural reform was discriminatory.

Judge Nyirenda in his ruling has faulted MPS for not considering the 53 officers during implementation of the structural reform in 2017.

He has ordered the Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, to change the grades of the officers from I and H to grade G and F respectively within 30 days from 8 February, 2022.

He has also ordered that the officers should be paid salary arrears from July 1, 2017. Assistant Registrar will assess arrears within 21 days of the date the judgement.