Stop sharing students’ grades on social media – MANEB tells schools

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has said it is unethical for schools to publicize students’ grades on social media and has warned schools that they will be punished over the malpractice.

MANEB released results of Malawian School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams last week and some schools have been publishing their students’ grades on social media without getting consent from the students involved.

“The practice is unethical and has caused loss of self-esteem in some candidates and members of their families,” said MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota in a statement yesterday.

She added that grades obtained in national examinations by a candidate are “confidential and not meant for public consumption”.

Nampota then urged the public and secondary schools to stop sharing grades on social media or through other means without consent of students, saying those who continue to breach the exam ethic will be punished.