Man drowns in Rumphi river

By Sopani Ng’ambi

A sombre mood has engulfed the Kumwenda family in Rumphi following the death of 35-year-old Patson Kumwenda who drowned in Rumphi River.

According to Rumphi Police Public Relation Officer, Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo, report filed at Rumphi Police indicates that Kumwenda (now deceased) who was an epileptic patient went missing on January 21, 2022 prompting relatives to embark on a search for him but to no avail.

Sadly, Kumwenda was later found floating in Rumphi River whilst dead.

“Police and Medical officers from Rumphi District Hospital visited the scene of incident and postmortem results indicated that death was due to suffocation,” Kabwilo said.

The deceased hailed from Gomeka village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District.

Police in Rumphi are therefore appealing to the general public to always monitor epileptic patients whenever they are going out.