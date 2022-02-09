Man commits suicide in Rumphi

A 22-year-old man identified as Pachalo Msowoya was found hanging from a tree at Chombe Mountain in Rumphi.

Police say Msowoya left home to unknown destination on February 5, 2022.

Surprisingly, Msowoya never reported back home and this made his relatives and other community members to start searching for him. After a few days, Msowoya was found hanging in a tree.

The matter was reported to Chitimba Police and Officers in the company of a medical personnel visited the scene.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to suffocation.

Police have since appealed to all community members that whenever they have problems, they should seek advice from relevant authorities rather than committing suicide.

Msowoya came from Kawiri Village under Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi.