Lightning kills 29-year-old man in Chitipa

By Joseph Mbughi

A 29-year-old man has died after being struck by lightning in Chitipa district.

The person has been identified as Stanley Mbeye of Amoni 3 village in the area of Senior Chief Kameme in Chitipa district.

Senior Chief Kameme said the incident occurred yesterday around 14:00 hours when Mbeye was in the valley looking after his cattle.

Kameme added that Mbeye was referred to Kameme health center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Lightning has also killed two cows that Mbeye was looking after.

In Malawi, over 26 people have died due to lightning strikes since the start of the current rainy season.