Five arrested for robbery in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested five people for breaking into buildings, assaulting guards and stealing items worth over K2 million.

Four of the suspects are Frank Mahowa Mikaya 38, Matias Gama 39, Patrick John 43 and Patrick Mussa Banda 38.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, said Rose Kachinga, a headteacher at Namiwawa Community Day Secondary School, reported to Blantyre Police Station on 1 February, 2022 about a case of robbery where criminals broke into the Office after assaulting security guards and tying them with some ropes.

They went away with various property including note books, plastic pails, a set of HP computer, Electric kettle,1 bale of sugar, 2 cartons of u-fresh soap, 5 litres of cooking oil, 2 HDM cables, enjoy juice drinks, hardcovers and 1 cellphone which are all valued at K306,700.

Blantyre Police CID team instituted investigation into the matter and managed to arrest the suspects. Police also recovered the items which were positively identified by the reporter of the case.

It is also alleged that the suspects are some of the criminals who have been terrorising some parts of Zomba and Blantyre Cities for so long.

Meanwhile, they are expected to appear before court soon after all investigations are completed.

Police in Blantyre are also keeping in custody Joshua Nazombe 34, who was arrested following an incident of robbery which took place during the night of between 7and 8 February, 2022 at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre.

Mr. Symon Matiti who is an operations Officer for Kas Freight reported to Police that during the said night, criminals armed with panga knives and crowbars came to his office and drilled a hole on the brick fence to gain an entry into the premises where they two security guards with linya ropes.

They then broke into the offices of the Operations Officer and the Managing Director where they stole four sets of HP desktop computers and one other computer.

All stolen items were valued at K1,800,000.00.

Police Detectives from Blantyre Station launched manhunt for the criminals and successfully managed to arrest Nazombe after suspecting him following information from some well-wishers.

All the stolen properties mentioned were found in his possession and were positively identified by the reporter that they are his office property.

The suspect was also found in possession of many other electronic properties suspected to have been unlawfully obtained or stolen. Nazombe is yet to appear before the court to answer the charge of robbery.

Joshua Nazombe comes from Matope Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre District.

Police in Blantyre have since urged members of the Public to keep informing Police about any suspicious behaving persons in their locations.