Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal overcame seven-time winners Egypt on Sunday night to win Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as the Teranga Lions beat the Pharaohs 4-2 on post-match penalties after 120 minutes of football ended goalless at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

Mane saw his penalty saved by Egypt keeper Mohamed Gabaski in the first half while Edouard Mendy also made a crucial save to deny Mohanad Lasheen.

In the shoot-out, Mohamed Abdelmonem missed Egypt’s second spot kick. However, Bouna Sarr squandered the advantage as he missed Senegal’s third. Mendy then saved from Mohanad Lasheen to allow Mane the chance to seal the title for Senegal.

It was redemption time for Senegal after two Nations Cup final defeats in 2002 and 2019.

“It just shows that if you work hard, if you persevere, you will get what you want,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said.

“I am very emotional because the people of Senegal have wanted this trophy for 60 years.”