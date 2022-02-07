Minister wants ESCOM to sponsor sports

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has urged Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to sponsor sports in the country.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with ESCOM officials, Matola said sponsoring sports would help ESCOM promote its brand and fight mental health issues.

Responding to the request, acting ESCOM Chief Executive Officer Clement Kanyama said management will present the issue to the company’s board of directors.

Malawians on social media have since questioned the proposal, saying ESCOM should be using its funds to address challenges in electricity distribution.

Chifundo Niluwa said: “Attributing to lack of resources, ESCOM is failing to give connection to citizens who applied four years. Where the hell they gonna source funds to finance sports activities?”

“It’s not priority, first produce enough electricity and improve in connecting more users,” another said.

Mykolo Zi Kachingwe Chisale said: “Let’s talk about other things not brand promotion, these guys need more of customer service than the brand promotion. I mean who doesn’t know Escom here even an under 5 child knows Escom. Let’s focus on service delivery so that customers get their value for money.”

In the past, ESCOM used to sponsor netball and football teams which competed in top flight leagues and contributed players to national teams.

The football club, ESCOM United, won the Super League in in 2007, 2008 and 2010 before it was disbanded in 2012. The netball club, ESCOM Sisters, was also a top club and it produced Malawi netball star Mwawi Kumwenda.