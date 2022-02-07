I am Malawian hip-hop that’s why they hate me – Achina Gattah

Fast rising Malawian hip hop artist Mike `Achina Gattah` Mkhaya has rated himself as equal to Malawi`s hip-hop industry, in the wake of negative publicity surrounding the artist.

Speaking in an interview, the Blantyre based artist said a lot of people are making strides to ruin his image because he is as good as the whole Malawi hip-hop industry.

“I am Malawi hip-hop that’s why they are trying to dent my image but hey, that’s just a waste of time and energy. I am Gattah and am here to stay,” he said

The 27-year-old has been trending for all the wrong reasons ranging from using vulgar language against his followers on social media, to public indecency.

Mkhaya is considered as the best vernacular rapper by his admirers. He claims, he started rapping in the bathroom before switching to the studio.

Some of his songs are Sakudya Nafe, Nzanga and Gangster Azime. In his career, he has worked with Classick among other topnotch Malawian rappers.