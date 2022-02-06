Government told to abolish all user fees in primary schools

Education rights activists have urged Malawi Government to develop regulations that would guide schools in ensuring that all forms of fees, including user fees such as examination fees and development fees, are abolished in line with the free primary education policy.

In a statement, activists under Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) noted there are often indirect costs associated with education, such as fees for school books, registration fees, examination fees, EMIS code fees, mock examination fees, report card fees and development fees, which prevent children from poor households to access education.

There have been complaints that schools demand money for registration of learners and some schools have also been charging Standard 8 learners fees of up to K25,000 and those that fail to pay are denied the opportunity to sit for any examination administered by the schools.

Ministry of Education condemned this practice on 27 January and warned teachers that they will face disciplinary action. The ministry, however, said learners should pay School Development Fund contribution not exceeding K1,000 when a school has a project.

CSEC in its statement signed by Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe and board chairperson Limbani Nsapato (PhD) said it is of the view that government should discourage the charging of user fees as it is contrary to the free education policy and the available laws on primary education.

“Government should also reconsider the setting of MK1, 000 as a limit for user fees since charging of fees is contradictory to the free primary education policy, unless there is a move to undertake broad-based consultations to review and come up with new policy or legal framework entertaining the charging of user fees,” reads part of the statement.

The organization further advised government to set up strong monitoring and inspection especially at district and local level to promote transparency and accountability of the School Improvement Grants.

“Finally, the School Improvement Grants should be ring-fenced and timely disbursed to schools to ensure timely accessibility and utilization for quality delivery of education as well as improved performance of the schools,” reads part of the statement.