Devotion: Transformed into same image

2 Corinthians 3 : 18 ” But we all, with open face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”

The Word of God is the mirror of God (James 1:22-25) given to you to see yourself. When you look unto the Word of God, you see the image of yourself. The Scripture above says you are transformed into the very same image that you see in the mirror. That means whatever you see in the Word of God, you become that.

What image do you see in the Word? When you read the Bible, what image do you have? David versus Goliath, which one are you? Are you the victor or the victim?

All those have a bearing on the image you have and then you find yourself transformed into the same image.

If all you read is Israel in wilderness, you may stay in wilderness forever. Once you start seeing Israel settling in the promised land your life will start settling in Christ Jesus and will start enjoying the milk and honey in Him.

Are you matching to Zion or you are in Zion?

Hebrew 12:22 “But you have come to Mount Zion, and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to innumerable multitudes of angels..”

There is a difference between a Christian who sings songs of matching to Zion versus the one who looks at Hebrew 12:22 and says I AM BORN AND COME TO ZION.

So have the right image of the Word and transform yourself into that right image.

CONFESSION

I have the Word. I study the Word and get right results in the Word. I am a new creation in Christ Jesus and therefore I live according to my identify. I am a citizen of Zion. I am a success. Victory is mine. In Jesus Name. Amen.

