Alinafe Bonongwe: Malawi Police detain three people

Malawi Police have detained three people for questioning over the death of Alinafe Bonongwe, a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager for Dedza Border who was found dead in his house on Friday night.

Mr Bonongwe’s servants – a guard, house servant and ground labourer – have been detained by police for questioning.

This is according to Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera who has released a statement today regarding investigations on the issue.

Bonongwe was found dead in his bathroom at around 9PM on Friday at Airfield Location at Dedza Boma. At the time he was found, there was a piece of rope tying his neck to the shower.

“He was discovered by a neighbor who is also a colleague, who had been alerted by Mr Bonongwe’s watchman,” said Kadadzera.

Police and health workers visited the scene where they determined that a full autopsy should be conducted on the body.

The autopsy is expected to be conducted today by Dr Charles Dzamalala at Dedza District Hospital.

Kadadzera has since asked Malawians to remain calm as Police conduct investigations on the issue.

“The Malawi Police Service would like to assure the general public that our specialized homicide investigators will not leave any stone unturned in our quest to discover the author(s) motive and modus operandi for Mr Bonongwe’s death,” said Kadadzera.

In a statement this morning, MRA said it is closely collaborating with the Malawi Police Service and other Authorities to investigate circumstances surrounding Bonongwe’s tragic death.

At the time of his death, Bonongwe was Manager for Dedza Customs and Excise Border Station.

MRA in the statement hailed Bonongwe as a valued and respected member of the MRA family who instilled professionalism and integrity in border operations at the station and all other offices where he worked.

“He tirelessly waged war against corruption and smuggling and conveyance of goods, fraud and bribery in line with MRA’s mission, vision and core values,” the organization said.