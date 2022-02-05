Let’s find lasting solutions to our problems – Chakwera urges Africans

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on African Union (AU) member states to find lasting solutions to Africa’s problems and continue to build a better and prosperous Africa for all.

The Malawi leader who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) made the remarks today in his maiden at the African Union Assembly since his election in 2020.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said his underlying message was on the need for AU member states to uphold the spirit of solidarity and unity in the face of emerging setbacks such as geopolitical canvassing and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I reiterated the need for all of us to express, through our way of life, the spirit of Ubunthu by finding lasting solutions to our problems and continue to build a better and prosperous Africa for all.

“I commended our oneness over the past year through ratification and operationalization of what is the world’s largest free trade zone, African Continental Free Trade Area and that we must remain focused in achieving our Pan African agenda,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader also highlighted the need to uphold the dignity of the African people through greater collaboration in achieving peace and security and consolidating democracy and the rule of law across the continent.

He further said that there should be collaborative efforts in addressing climate change in the wake of disasters such as the recent Tropical Storm Ana, which inflicted overwhelming destruction to lives and property in Malawi and Mozambique.

He then pledged to use his jurisdiction as Malawi President and Chairperson of Southern Africa Development Community to advance African interests in line with the AU Agenda 2063.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres called on rich nations and organisations to work with African countries to manufacture own COVID-19 vaccines.

The 2022 AU summit started this morning and will end tomorrow. It is being held under theme of the Year 2022: “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”

This morning, President of DR Congo Felix Tshisekedi handed over the chairmanship of the continental block to President Macky Sall of Senegal.