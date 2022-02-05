K-man remembered: ’He left an indelible mark’ 

Entertainment pundits in Mzuzu say K-man, the unsung urban music star, who died on February 4, 2020, after sustaining injuries in an accident that happened in Mchengautuwa township, left an indelible mark in the local music industry.

Speaking in an interview, Daniel Mbizi, one of the music promoters, and K-man’s top fan, disclosed that he dedicates the month of February every year to the fallen songster.

“I usually play his songs as one way of acknowledging his contributions to the music industry, particularly in Mzuzu,” said Mbizi.

“I grew up listening to his songs. He was just a family. We always pray, he continues resting in the glory of God.”

Chrisy Chihana, entertainment fanatic, remembers K-man for his selflessness, and zeal of uplifting upcoming artists in Malawi.

“He made the city entertaining. I remember, he used to organise some open shows at Mchengautuwa primary school ground. We miss his moments,” she said.

K-man, real name Khwima Moyo, is reported to have been hit by a stray car, driven by a drunkard, along Mchengautuwa township road, when he was coming from a grocery shop.

Duncan Zulu, his neighbor and close friend, recounted what happened that fateful evening.

“There was chaos in the whole city. People were celebrating the victory of opposition parties in an election case. K-man went to buy some groceries at some shop within his vicinity, and when coming back, he was hit by some car,” he said.

“We never thought he could die,” added Zulu. “After being hit, we took him to the hospital, and the next morning he assured us that he was feeling very fine. Doctors promised us, he would be discharged. It was saddening to learn of his demise, a while later.”

The ‘Together’ hit maker died barely some few days after releasing his latest song, Ngozi, which he featured Joe Kellz.