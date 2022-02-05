Devotion: Pray for others

Job 42:10 “And the LORD turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends: also the LORD gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

The restoration of Job came as a result of praying for his friends. As he showed compassion for others, God showed Compassion to him. Yes he had problems, but he still remembered to pray for others. He wasn’t selfish as some are.

You have a role in your family, community, nation and the whole world in which you are living. There are billions of souls going to hell. There are Christians persecuted everyday in different nations. There is deception in nations of the world. The World is going towards secularism in anticipation of the coming of Anti-Christ. Wars in different nations. Poverty and other sufferings. We can’t blame God. He has already done something by sending Jesus to save the world but now he needs someone to intercede for God to intervene in the affairs of Men. Choose to be that Intercessor.

Ezekiel 22:30 “I sought for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I would not destroy it; but I found no one.”

There are very few people that are really concerned about others. You can choose to be among the very few ones. Let your prayer list be full of others and less of you.

1Timothy 2:1 “I exhort therefore, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and givings of thanks, be made for all people.”

All people is not equal to your family only or yourself only. Learn to go beyond your current location and learn to change things in different nations.

Know that your prayer works even if it doesn’t look so. Don’t look for physical signs, walk by faith. James 5:16 “ The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

PRAY FOR OTHERS TODAY.

For prayer and feedback, call or whatsapp +265888326247