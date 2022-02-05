Dedza MRA boss found dead in his house

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager for Dedza Border Post Alinafe Bonongwe, 43, was found dead in his house at around 10PM yesterday.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed.

He said police received a report that Bonongwe was found hanging to the roof of his house.

“When the report was received, a team of police officers accompanied by medical personnel rushed to the scene where death was confirmed by the medical personnel,” said Manda.

He added that postmortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Bonongwe hailed from Kapanga village T/A Malengachanzi District Nkhotakota.

He was reportedly renowned for his fight against corruption and smuggling at the border post.

MRA has since said that it will release a statement on the issue.