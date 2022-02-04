Mzuni theatre group to stage ‘The Bluetick Affair’ play on Saturday

Mzuzu University Theatre Heights Ensemble (Muthe) will on Saturday evening perform ‘The Bluetick Affair’ stage play which has been rated for people aged over 18.

The play has been written by Peter Machilika and its plot has been centered on many issues which happen in relationship that is from betrayal to love.

The group’s Drama and Creative Director, Aubrey Singanyama, in an interview on Wednesday said people will not be disappointed with the play as it has been well written and rehearsed.

“As Muthe we have staged many plays but I can tell you that this one has been crafted in a way that would give the audience a value for their money. It is a play that audience will be satisfied and will even be begging for more,” he said.

Singanyama added that tickets are almost sold out which shows that people are eager to watch the play which may be the final one for some actors who are in their final year at the university.

“The outgoing final year actors would like to leave here with a bang and to set a pace for the new members who will be taking up their positions,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to Singanyama, after the staging the play this Saturday at Mzuni auditorium, mid-March this year, the group is expected to perform it again in the old capital, Zomba, at the University of Malawi which was in the past known as Chancellor College.