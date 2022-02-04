Teen arrested for killing man over bananas

By Sopani Ng’ambi

Police in Nkhata Bay District have arrested 19-year-old Robert Wellos Phiri for stabbing to death a 63-year-old man, Selo Kamanga, over bananas worth K200.

Nkhata Bay Police Publicist, sergeant Kondwani James, has confirmed.

According to James, the incident occurred on February 1, 2022 in the area of Group Village Headman Chibaka in the district.

Report compiled at Nkhata Bay Police shows that a 27-year-old son to Kamanga who reportedly is of unsound mind was asked by Phiri to sell him some bananas.

Unfortunately, the son never brought the bananas a thing that angered Phiri and he started shouting at the young man.

Sensing danger from the shouts, the son left the place peacefully and went to his father’s home where Phiri followed whilst shouting, claiming that his K200 should be given back.

As a father, Kamanga (deceased) tried to reason with Phiri saying that his son was of unsound mind and could not make rational decisions but Phiri never got convinced with the explanation.

In reaction, he just left the place and came back later with a knife which he used to stab Kamanga in the rib.

The injured was rushed to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

After the matter was reported to Nkhata Bay Police, a follow-up was made and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect has since been charged with murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code and he will appear in court soon to answer the charge.

Phiri hails from Chibaka Village, Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.