Four netted over Chamba in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested three women and one man for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa (Chamba).

The four suspects are Felister Mose, 22, Esther Tembo, 38, Thoko, 45, and Lawrence Banda, 39.

According to Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, on Wednesday February 2, 2022 Blantyre Police detectives jointly with the regional Police drug team conducted sweeping exercise in Blantyre City.

It was during this operation that the Police came across the mentioned suspects who were keeping Chamba in their business places and homes.

They were all arrested and approximately one thousand grams of Indian hemp was ceased during the operation.

The suspects will appear before the court to answer the charge of being found in possession of Canabis Sativa without permit.

Mose comes from Tsikulamowa Village, Traditional Authority Phambala while Tembo is from Bilira Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala, both are from Ntcheu District.

Thoko comes from Misomali Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District while Banda hails from Chikhale Village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Police have urged members of the public to keep tipping the law enforcers on security matters so that sanity is maintained.