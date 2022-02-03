Clinical officer pleads not guilty to rape of child

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Moses Chinula, a clinical officer at St Luke’s hospital in Zomba, has denied raping his child.

Chinula, 59, was arrested on Friday on allegations that he raped his one year and ten months old daughter.

He appeared in court today where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

His lawyer Patrick Debwe applied for bail but state prosecutor Josephine Chigawa argued that the suspect may tamper with information.

Senior resident magistrate Austin Banda has since said that he will make a ruling on the bail application tomorrow.

The mother of the child reported to police that the child was raped on Friday. St Luke’s Hospital has since suspended Chinula pending the outcome of the case.