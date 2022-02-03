Chilima report to be implemented this year – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says some recommendations from the taskforce led by Vice President Saulos Chilima will be implemented this year.

The president received the taskforce report in May last year but in a speech today, he appeared to admit that he is yet to identify recommendations which his government will implement.

Speaking today when he opened the Budget Meeting in Parliament, Chakwera said he tasked the Vice President Chilima to form a Taskforce and recommend how the whole governance system can be fixed.

The president added that he will work with Chilima and other stakeholders to identify recommendations to be implemented.

“Going into the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year, Dr. Chilima and I, along with other governance stakeholders, will identify a set of recommendations from that Taskforce to be implemented over the next year as the first foundation of a system-wide overhaul and to be announced in due course,” Chakwera said.

He also said that the interconnections between all governance institutions means Malawi’s broken system can be best fixed by applying public sector reforms to the whole apparatus, not just parts of it.

Chilima formed a taskforce last year after Chakwera ordered the Vice President to comprehensively review the three Government systems of allowances, procurement, and employment contracts.

The Taskforce had 14 members, namely, Prof. Ronald Mangani, Prof. Nyovani Madise, Prof. Ngeyi Kanyongolo, Prof. Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, Dr. Aubrey Mvula, Dr. Henry Chingaipe, Mr. Steve Matenje SC, Mr. Waki Mushani, Mr. John Suzi Banda, Rev. Elsie Tembo, Ms. Tione Chilambe, Mrs. Zunzo Mitole, Ms. Nwazi Mnthambala, and former Ambassador Hawa Ndilowe.

The president did not release the report to the public but part of the report was leaked.