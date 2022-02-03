Accountant commits suicide in Mangochi

A 45-year-old accountant at Mangochi district social welfare office identified as Nicholas Thole has died after hanging himself with a rope in his house.

The incident occurred on February 2, 2022 at Mapira Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

According to the Principal of the said office Patrick Cholopi, he visited Thole’s office around 10:00hrs and informed him about the cash transfer program request forms which he was taking to be signed by management and requested to see him thereafter.

Few minutes later the principal came back to Thole’s office but did not find him only to be told that he went home to remove his clothes from the clothesline.

After an hour of waiting, Cholopi called Thole’s number several times and it went unanswered which prompted him and other colleagues to check him at his house.

They found his motor vehicle parked outside the quarters surprisingly he never replied when the colleagues knocked countless times which made them to force open the door only to find him lifeless.

The matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station and detectives rushed to the scene along with medical practitioner and took the dead body to Mangochi District Hospital.

Postmortem indicated that the deceased had succumbed to strangulation.

In the meantime, Thole did not leave any suicide note and the reasons for taking his own life are not known.

Police are therefore appealing to the public to refrain from taking their own lives whenever they face challenges in life. They should rather seek counselling or share issues to colleagues.

Thole hailed from Mchacha Village Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje.