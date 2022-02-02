St Luke’s Hospital suspends clinical officer over rape of child

By Raphael Likaka

St Luke’s Hospital in Zomba has suspended from duty its chief orthopedic clinical officer Moses Chinula who is accused of raping his three-year-old child.

The suspension is with immediate effect and until further notice pending outcome of the court case.

Management arrived at this decision at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday.

This follows the arrest of Chinula, 49, by Malawi Police on allegations of defilement.

According to a statement signed by Chief Hospital Administrator Winasi Boma, the hospital will make further decisions based on the outcome of the court case.

Chinula is alleged to have raped his child on January 28 after the mother of the victim went out for other duties and left the child with him at home.

He will appear in court to face the charge of defilement.

Chinula comes from Chimala village , Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.