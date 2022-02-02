Kazako says Government committed to ensure Malawians have access to information

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Minister of Information and Digitisation Gospel Kazako says Malawi Government will ensure that Malawians enjoy freely the right to access public information from different public offices.

The Minister was speaking in Mzuzu yesterday when he opened a training on Access to Information Act and Regulations for Heads of Information holders and their Information Officers for Northern Region based Public Institutions.

The aim of the training was to build the capacity of the office holders and information holders so that they should implement the Access to Information Act.

Kazako underscored that President Lazarus Chakwera and his Government are, through the Act, making a commitment to serve Malawians in a transparent manner and be accountable to the people all the time.

He added that he will ensure that his ministry is responsible in implementation of the act. He further said that this month his ministry will publish information on all ministries.

The training was organized by the Malawi Human Rights Commission with support from Chilungamo Programme funded by the European Union.