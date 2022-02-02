Devotion: Fear God

Matthew 10:28 “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Don’t be intimidated by humans and don’t allow them to scare you from doing good. Be driven by the fear of God and let all your actions be guided by God and His Word.

When you hear people are plotting evil against you, don’t be intimidated by such. We are not of those that fear. Sometimes people hate the good ones but that shouldn’t stop you from doing good.

Jesus, Joseph, Daniel, Shadrech, Misheck and Abdenego and others were hated for no good reason and plots were made to kill them, but all of them weren’t intimidated by mortal humans. They continued their good course and that is why they are recorded in the Bible.

Fear God. Psalm 111:10 “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom. All those who do his work have a good understanding. His praise endures forever.”

The wise fear God, the foolish fear people and things. Be wise and choose to fear the Lord. Let every action be driven by the fear of the Lord and not by the fear of people.

When you fear God man cannot do you by harm.

Psalm 56:11 “I have put my trust in God. I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?”

CONFESSION

The fear of the Lord is on me and I am not afraid of anything. I have put my trust in God. I will not be afraid. What can man do to me? In Jesus name. Amen

Be born again today. Tomorrow is too late. +265888326247