Police intercept fuel tanker loaded with Chamba in Kasungu

Malawi Police officers in Kasungu on Sunday intercepted a fuel tanker loaded with 82 bags of Cannabis Sativa also known as ‘Chamba’

The law enforcers arrested four men over the illegal drugs.

The four were arrested by a joint team of police officers from National Police headquarters and Kasungu Police in the wee hours of Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Paramount Bar within Kasungu town.

Police were tipped by a well-wisher that there was a certain Truck (Fuel Tanker) Registration ZA 3050/ZA3189 loaded with bags of Cannabis Sativa and was being driven by Reuben Musitafa Muotcha who was heading Lilongwe.

Immediately, a follow up was made and police found the said Truck at the aforementioned place loaded with 82 bags of the said hemp and.

Meanwhile, the vehicle and the hemp have been taken to National Police headquarters for further investigations and action.

The suspects will appear in court after finishing investigations.

The suspects are Emmanuel Kajamu aged 35 from Mduwa Village, Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji District, Reuben Muotcha aged 51 years from Chonde Village, Traditional Authority Chauma in Dedza District, Hendrix Mavuto aged 38 years from Mkumba Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi District and Elton Msanama aged 44 years from Malabase Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba District.