Man kills ex-wife in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested Luka Pitolosi, 45, for stabbing to death his ex-wife Veronica Jalani over jealousy.

The tragedy occurred on January 26, 2022 in Traditional Authority Mtonda in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Amina Tepani Daudi said that Police findings show that the two divorced two years ago.

Daudi added that on 26 January, Jalani met the suspect on her way from the nearby village where she was sent by her Village Headman to collect forms of village civil protection committee.

“The suspect stopped the ex-wife and produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed her several times on the chest,” said Daudi.

The suspect then dropped the knife and vanished into the bush. However, the woman’s brother who was coming from the opposite direction, witnessed the incident.

Veronica was rushed to Chilipa Health Centre where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The same hospital confirmed that Veronica died due to loss of blood which was oozing between the chest wall and lungs which was caused by the deep cut wound.

Pitolosi was arrested at Ulongwe where he was hiding. He has so far confessed to have committed the offence out of jealousy upon hearing rumours that his ex-wife found new love.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charge of murder.

Pitolosi hails from Thangalanjobvu Village Traditional Authority Mtonda in Mangochi.