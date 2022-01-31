Tropical Storm ANA: Death toll in Malawi rises to 32

The number of people who have died in Malawi due to Tropical Storm ANA has risen from 20 to 32

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), in a statement yesterday, said it has recorded 147 injuries and 20 missing persons [19 in Chikwawa and one in Mwanza].

Two persons who were reported missing in Phalombe last week have since been found dead.

The tropical storm which hit the Southern Region last week has affected total of 187, 930 households, which is approximately 845,685 people,

Meanwhile, DODMA has dispatched a total of 985 metric tonnes (MT) of maize, 125 MT of maize flour, 60 MT of beans, 15 MT of salt, 6,000 plastic plates, 1,500 plastic pails, 800 plastic basins, 7,500 plastic cups and 200 sacks of clothes to affected areas.

Concern Worldwide, Malawi Red Cross Society, Partners in Health and Gift of the Givers have also provided relief assistance in affected councils.

Feed the Children have also provided 400, 000 sachets of waterguard through the Department of Nutrition, to be distributed to affected households.

President Lazarus Chakwera last week declared the affected areas as disaster areas and he appealed for support to affected persons.