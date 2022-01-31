Bullets chop eight players

Stocktaking at Nyasa Big Bullets took a cruel twist on Monday when eight players were told they are not part of Kalisto Pasuwa’s plans for the coming season.

A statement reads from the club reads:

“Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club will not be renewing contracts of the players whose deals have come to an end.”

“These players are Dalitso Sailesi, Nelson Kangunje, Chiukepo Msowoya, Chimango Kayira, Sankhani Mkandawire, Zicco Mkanda, Bright Munthali and Pilirani Zonda,” said the statement

Topping the eight-man list is striker Chiukepo Msowoya who joined Bullets as a free agent after his contract expired at Golden Arrows in 2015.

Dalitso Sailesi is another headed for the exit door. The midfielder’s contract will not be renewed. He re-joined Bullets in 2018 following his decision to terminate his contract with Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos due to unpaid salaries and signing on fee.

However, he failed to impress under Pasuwa and only made one appearance in the 2020/21 season.

Another midfielder Nelson Kangunje, who joined Bullets from Costa do Sol in 2017, is also out of contract after he was not offered a new deal.

Right back Pilirani Zonda who joined the People’s Team in 2013 has also been released. The defender joined Bullets from the then Epac FC in 2013.

During his time at Bullets, the team lifted five league titles. Zonda made only one appearance for Bullets in the 2020/21 season before being sidelined due to persistent injuries.

The 2020/21 Super League and Airtel Top 8 Cup champions has also released striker Zicco Mkanda who joined the club as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Mighty Wanderers in 2019 season. He scored eight league goals in the 2020/21 season.

Another notable face on the chopping list is midfielder Chimango Kayira who struggled for form in the 2020/21 season.

Defender Sankhani Mkandawire and striker Bright Munthali have also been released by the club.

Mkandawire re-joined Bullets in 2018 from Mbeya City Council FC whilst Munthali joined from Mighty Tigers in 2017.