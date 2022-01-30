Malawi Defence Force helicopter used in relief operations breaks down

A Malawi Defence Force helicopter which was being used for operations in areas affected by floods has broken down.

The helicopter was playing a crucial role in surveillance of flood hit areas in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts

Commissioner of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) Charles Kalemba has told the local media that the chopper is being fixed.

Meanwhile, government has hired two other helicopters to continue with relief operations.

Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Red Cross Society and other partner have been conducting operations in the Southern Region since floods induced by Moderate Tropical Storm ANA hit districts in the region.

The floods affected a total of 91,742 households in 17 districts. As of Wednesday, twenty people were reported dead and 1,130 injured.

On Wednesday, President Lazarus Chakwera declared all affected districts as Disaster Areas.